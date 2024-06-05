Asaduddin Owaisi’s winning margin exceeds Madhavi Latha’s votes

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has not only won the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, but his winning margin exceeded BJP candidate Madhavi Latha’s vote share.

The AIMIM president won the election by a massive margin of 338,087 votes, which was more than his previous record.

Madhavi Latha secured over three lakh votes

The BJP candidate, who left no stone unturned to win the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency seat, secured 323,894 votes, whereas Asaduddin Owaisi secured 661,981 votes.

Winning candidate (votes) Trailing candidate (votes) Margin Asaduddin Owaisi (661,981) Madhavi Latha (323,894) 338,087

Meanwhile, the Congress candidate for the seat, Mohammed Waliullah Sameer, secured 62,962 votes.

Earlier, the polling in the Hyderabad seat saw a voter turnout of 48.48 percent. Among the assembly segments in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, the highest voter turnout, 54.72 percent, was seen in Goshamahal.

Asaduddin Owaisi won election for fifth time

The AIMIM president, who has been representing the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency in Parliament since 2004, won the election yesterday for the fifth time.

Before 2004, the seat was represented by Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi.

Following is the trend of polling percentage for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat along with winning margin:

General election year Voter turnout in percentage Winner 2009 52.47 113865 2014 53.30 202454 2019 44.84 282186 2024 48.48 338087

Following the delimitation implemented in 2009, the following assembly segments fall under the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency:

Malakpet

Karwan

Goshamahal

Charminar

Chandrayangutta

Yakutpura

Bahadurpura

In the 2024 general elections, despite BJP candidate Madhavi Latha’s efforts to defeat Asaduddin Owaisi, the AIMIM chief won the seat by a massive margin.