Asaduddin Owaisi’s winning margin exceeds Madhavi Latha’s votes

AIMIM president won the election by a massive margin of 338,087 votes.

Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat
BJP’s Hyderabad MP candidate Kompella Madhavi Latha (Right) and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Left)

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has not only won the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, but his winning margin exceeded BJP candidate Madhavi Latha’s vote share.

The AIMIM president won the election by a massive margin of 338,087 votes, which was more than his previous record.

Madhavi Latha secured over three lakh votes

The BJP candidate, who left no stone unturned to win the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency seat, secured 323,894 votes, whereas Asaduddin Owaisi secured 661,981 votes.

Winning candidate (votes)Trailing candidate (votes)Margin
Asaduddin Owaisi (661,981)Madhavi Latha (323,894)338,087

Meanwhile, the Congress candidate for the seat, Mohammed Waliullah Sameer, secured 62,962 votes.

Earlier, the polling in the Hyderabad seat saw a voter turnout of 48.48 percent. Among the assembly segments in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, the highest voter turnout, 54.72 percent, was seen in Goshamahal.

Asaduddin Owaisi won election for fifth time

The AIMIM president, who has been representing the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency in Parliament since 2004, won the election yesterday for the fifth time.

Before 2004, the seat was represented by Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi.

Following is the trend of polling percentage for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat along with winning margin:

General election yearVoter turnout in percentageWinner
200952.47113865
201453.30202454
201944.84282186
202448.48338087

Following the delimitation implemented in 2009, the following assembly segments fall under the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency:

  • Malakpet
  • Karwan
  • Goshamahal
  • Charminar
  • Chandrayangutta
  • Yakutpura
  • Bahadurpura

In the 2024 general elections, despite BJP candidate Madhavi Latha’s efforts to defeat Asaduddin Owaisi, the AIMIM chief won the seat by a massive margin.

