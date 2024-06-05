Madhavi Latha: A Hindutva proponent who garnered some attention in Hyderabad

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 5th June 2024 8:04 am IST
Madhavi Latha verifies identities of Hyderabad women in 'burqa'
Madhavi Latha verifies identities of Hyderabad women in 'burqa' (Image: X)

Hyderabad: Multi-faceted personality and BJP pick for Hyderabad to take on its long-time MP Asaduddin Owaisi, K Madhavi Latha, is said to have given a run for his money in the May 13 Lok Sabha polls.

Latha lost to Owaisi with a margin of over 3.38 lakh votes.

A philanthropist, classical dancer and entrepreneur, Madhavi Latha surprised many when the BJP announced her candidacy, pitting her against AIMIM chief Owaisi in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

She has the image of being a strong Hindutva proponent.

Madhavi Latha, as a social activist, had collaborated with several Muslim women groups on triple talaq.

She had also created a fund for destitute Muslim women.

The 49-year old Latha landed in controversy following a complaint that she hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community by gesturing to shoot an arrow towards a place of worship during a Ram Navami procession on April 17.

On May 13, the polling day, she was booked by election authorities after a video clip in which she was purportedly asking burqa-clad women Muslim voters to show their faces to compare with photo identity cards, surfaced.

Latha’s husband Vishwanath Kompalle, an IIT Madras alumni is founder of a fintech and healthcare company.

