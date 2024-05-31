Sex video scandal: Prajwal Revanna brought to SIT office in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) officers who arrested the absconding JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, the prime accused in the alleged sex video scandal, have sent him to their office located in the premises of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Friday.

Prajwal Revanna was sent to the SIT office in a Bolero vehicle and was made to sit in the middle seat. The woman officers posted with the SIT sat on his either side.

Barring the driver and one male staffer, all others were women staffers.

Sources say that the SIT officers had given the official intimation to Prajwal Revanna.

He will spend the night as an accused at the SIT office on Friday.

He was arrested from the Bengaluru International Airport soon after his arrival from Munich, Germany, in the wee hours of Friday.

Thirty three-year-old Prajwal Revanna was taken into custody by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) upon arrival.

He has been handed over to the SIT probing the case.

Sources said that the CISF cordoned off the Lufthansa flight which arrived from Munich and took the custody of Prajwal Revanna, who was seen walking with the CISF personnel towards the Immigration department.

The grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, Prajwal Revanna, had left the country on April 26, following the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka after the alleged sex video scandal came to light.

The authorities had issued an arrest warrant, a look out notice, and a Blue Corner notice against him.

Prajwal Revanna arrived here on Lufthansa flight No. LH764 from Munich on a business class ticket.

Sources said that Prajwal will be taken to the Bowring Hospital for medical test later on Friday.

The authorities will present him before the judge within 24 hours of his arrest.

The JD-S workers and his advocates did not turn up at the airport and also in the premises of the CID.