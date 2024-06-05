Lok Sabha poll results 2024: Final table of seats won by parties

New Delhi: The Election Commission has declared results for all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99.

Though the BJP-led NDA has crossed a majority mark, the alliance’s strength reduced from its 2019 tally as the opposition INDIA alliance put up a strong performance, riding on the gains by its constituents with Congress also showing resilience in the crucial electoral fight.

The Lok Sabha has 543 members. However, votes were counted for 542 seats after the BJP’s Surat candidate Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed.

Number of seats won by NDA, INDIA

Following are the number of seats won by BJP-led NDA and Congress-led INDIA block in all states and Union Territories in the Lok Sabha elections, according to the Election Commission website:

Alliance Won NDA 292 INDIA 234 Other 17

Following are the number of seats won by parties:

BJP – 240

Congress – 99

Samajwadi Party – 37

Trinamool Congress – 29

DMK – 22

Telugu Desam Party – 16

JD(U) – 12

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) – 9

NCP (Sharad Pawar) – 8

Shiv Sena – 7

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) – 5

YSRCP – 4

RJD – 4

CPI(M) – 4

Indian Union Muslim League – 3

AAP – 3

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha – 3

Janasena Party – 2

CPI (ML) (Liberation) – 2

JD(S) – 2

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi – 2

CPI – 2

Rashtriya Lok Dal – 2

National Conference – 2

United People’s Party, Liberal – 1

Asom Gana Parishad – 1

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) – 1

Kerala Congress – 1

Revolutionary Socialist Party – 1

NCP – 1

Voice of the People Party – 1

Zoram People’s Movement – 1

Shiromani Akali Dal – 1

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party – 1

Bharat Adivasi Party – 1

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha – 1

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam – 1

Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) – 1

Apna Dal (Soneylal) – 1

AJSU Party – 1

AIMIM – 1

Independent – 7

Exit polls predicted strong show by BJP

Ahead of the counting of votes, the Exit Polls have predicted a strong show by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a setback for the opposition’s INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha elections.

Roughly seven Exit Polls have projected approximately 350-370 seats for the BJP-led NDA in the 543-member Lok Sabha. They also indicated that the INDIA bloc might end up with around 107-140 seats, falling significantly short of the majority mark of 272 seats.

Three Exit Polls — India Today-My Axis India, India TV-CNX, and News24-Todays Chanakya — forecast that the NDA would secure over 400 seats.

Many other Exit Polls indicated a significant victory for the BJP in Congress-ruled Karnataka, while the India TV-CNX poll suggested that the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and the NDA are poised to sweep the polls in Andhra Pradesh.

Today, a meeting of the NDA with its two biggest allies, TDP and JD(U), and the meeting of the INDIA bloc has been scheduled to discuss the way forward.