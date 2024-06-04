LIVE: Asaduddin Owaisi leading in Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency

Polling in the Hyderabad seat saw a voter turnout of 48.48 percent.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 4th June 2024 9:40 am IST
Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat
BJP’s Hyderabad MP candidate Kompella Madhavi Latha (Right) and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Left)

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi is leading from Hyderabad Lok Sabha Constituency in the early trends.

Live updates

TimeUpdates
9:40 amKishan Reddy is leading in Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency.
9:20 amAfter round 1, Madhavi Lath is leading in Yakutpura assembly segment.
9:00 amAsaduddin Owaisi leading in Hyderabad
8:00 amCounting of votes begins

Counting of votes for Hyderabad, Secunderabad Lok Sabha seats

The counting of votes for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, which saw massive campaigning by both Asaduddin Owaisi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Madhavi Latha, began at 8 am today. The counting of votes also began for the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat.

The polling in the Hyderabad seat saw a voter turnout of 48.48 percent. Among the assembly segments in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, three recorded over 50 percent polling.

MS Education Academy

In the case of Secunderabad, the voter turnout was 49.04 percent.

Goshamahal records highest polling for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat

Hyderabad’s assembly segment Goshamahal recorded a 54.72 percent voter turnout. Apart from Goshamahal, two other assembly segments recorded a polling percentage of over 50 percent: Bahadurpura and Karwan.

Following is the assembly segment-wise voter turnout in Hyderabad:

Assembly segments in HyderabadVoter turnout in percent
Bahadurpura50.70
Chandrayangutta49.15
Charminar48.53
Goshamahal54.72
Karwan51.23
Malakpet42.76
Yakutpura43.34
Source: ECI

The highest voter turnout in Hyderabad was recorded in 2014 at 53.30 percent. The lowest polling figure was recorded in 2019 at 44.84 percent.

Following is the trend of polling percentage for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat along with winner and margin:

General election yearVoter turnout in percentageWinnerMargin (votes)
200952.47Asaduddin Owaisi113865
201453.30Asaduddin Owaisi202454
201944.84Asaduddin Owaisi282186
202448.48

Following is the trend of polling percentage in Secunderabad along with winner and margin:

General election yearVoter turnout in percentageWinnerMargin (votes)
200954.93M. Anjan Kumar Yadav170167
201453.01Bandaru Dattatreya254735
201946.50G. Kishan Reddy62114
202449.04

Delimitation history

Presently, the seven assembly segment areas under the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency include:

  • Malakpet
  • Karwan
  • Goshamahal
  • Charminar
  • Chandrayangutta
  • Yakutpura
  • Bahadurpura
Also Read
All set for counting of votes for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat tomorrow: DEO Ronald Rose

In case of Secunderabad, the assembly segments are

  • Musheerabad
  • Amberpet
  • Khairatabad
  • Jubilee Hills
  • Sanathnagar
  • Nampally
  • Secunderabad

These areas were incorporated into the Hyderabad and Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2009.

The following assembly constituencies were included in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency based on various delimitation exercises.

Delimitation implemented yearAssembly constituencies included in Hyderabad LS constituency
1952Mushirabad, Somajiguda, Chadarghat, Begum Bazar, Shalibanda, Karwan, Hyderabad city.
1957Sultan Bazar, Begum Bazar, Asifnagar, High court, Malakpet, Yakatpura, Phattargatti.
1962Sultan Bazar, Begum Bazar, Asifnagar, High court, Malakpet, Yakatpura, Phattargatti.
1967Tandur, Vikarabad, Chevella, Sitarambagh, Malakpet, Yakutpura, Charminar.
1977Tandur, Vikarabad, Chevella, Karwan, Malakpet, Yakutpura, Charminar.
2009Malakpet, Karwan, Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura.

From 1984 to 2004, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi represented the constituency. Since 2004, the constituency has been represented by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

The following assembly constituencies were included in the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency based on various delimitation exercises.

Delimitation implemented yearAssembly constituencies included in Hyderabad LS constituency
1957Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Secunderabad Cantonment, Jublee hills, Shahabad.
1962Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Secunderabad Cantonment, Hyderabad East, Jubilee Hills, Medchal, Chevella.
1967Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Secunderabad Cantonment, Khairatabad, Asifnagar, Gagan Mahal, Maharajganj.
1977Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Sanathnagar, Khairatabad, Asifnagar, Himayatnagar, Maharajganj.
2009Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Sanathnagar, Khairatabad, Amberpet, Jubilee Hills, Nampally.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 4th June 2024 9:40 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button