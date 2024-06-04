LIVE: Asaduddin Owaisi leading in Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi is leading from Hyderabad Lok Sabha Constituency in the early trends.
Live updates
|Time
|Updates
|9:40 am
|Kishan Reddy is leading in Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency.
|9:20 am
|After round 1, Madhavi Lath is leading in Yakutpura assembly segment.
|9:00 am
|Asaduddin Owaisi leading in Hyderabad
|8:00 am
|Counting of votes begins
Counting of votes for Hyderabad, Secunderabad Lok Sabha seats
The counting of votes for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, which saw massive campaigning by both Asaduddin Owaisi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Madhavi Latha, began at 8 am today. The counting of votes also began for the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat.
The polling in the Hyderabad seat saw a voter turnout of 48.48 percent. Among the assembly segments in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, three recorded over 50 percent polling.
In the case of Secunderabad, the voter turnout was 49.04 percent.
Goshamahal records highest polling for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat
Hyderabad’s assembly segment Goshamahal recorded a 54.72 percent voter turnout. Apart from Goshamahal, two other assembly segments recorded a polling percentage of over 50 percent: Bahadurpura and Karwan.
Following is the assembly segment-wise voter turnout in Hyderabad:
|Assembly segments in Hyderabad
|Voter turnout in percent
|Bahadurpura
|50.70
|Chandrayangutta
|49.15
|Charminar
|48.53
|Goshamahal
|54.72
|Karwan
|51.23
|Malakpet
|42.76
|Yakutpura
|43.34
The highest voter turnout in Hyderabad was recorded in 2014 at 53.30 percent. The lowest polling figure was recorded in 2019 at 44.84 percent.
Following is the trend of polling percentage for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat along with winner and margin:
|General election year
|Voter turnout in percentage
|Winner
|Margin (votes)
|2009
|52.47
|Asaduddin Owaisi
|113865
|2014
|53.30
|Asaduddin Owaisi
|202454
|2019
|44.84
|Asaduddin Owaisi
|282186
|2024
|48.48
|–
|–
Following is the trend of polling percentage in Secunderabad along with winner and margin:
|General election year
|Voter turnout in percentage
|Winner
|Margin (votes)
|2009
|54.93
|M. Anjan Kumar Yadav
|170167
|2014
|53.01
|Bandaru Dattatreya
|254735
|2019
|46.50
|G. Kishan Reddy
|62114
|2024
|49.04
|–
|–
Delimitation history
Presently, the seven assembly segment areas under the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency include:
- Malakpet
- Karwan
- Goshamahal
- Charminar
- Chandrayangutta
- Yakutpura
- Bahadurpura
In case of Secunderabad, the assembly segments are
- Musheerabad
- Amberpet
- Khairatabad
- Jubilee Hills
- Sanathnagar
- Nampally
- Secunderabad
These areas were incorporated into the Hyderabad and Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2009.
The following assembly constituencies were included in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency based on various delimitation exercises.
|Delimitation implemented year
|Assembly constituencies included in Hyderabad LS constituency
|1952
|Mushirabad, Somajiguda, Chadarghat, Begum Bazar, Shalibanda, Karwan, Hyderabad city.
|1957
|Sultan Bazar, Begum Bazar, Asifnagar, High court, Malakpet, Yakatpura, Phattargatti.
|1962
|Sultan Bazar, Begum Bazar, Asifnagar, High court, Malakpet, Yakatpura, Phattargatti.
|1967
|Tandur, Vikarabad, Chevella, Sitarambagh, Malakpet, Yakutpura, Charminar.
|1977
|Tandur, Vikarabad, Chevella, Karwan, Malakpet, Yakutpura, Charminar.
|2009
|Malakpet, Karwan, Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura.
From 1984 to 2004, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi represented the constituency. Since 2004, the constituency has been represented by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.
The following assembly constituencies were included in the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency based on various delimitation exercises.
|Delimitation implemented year
|Assembly constituencies included in Hyderabad LS constituency
|1957
|Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Secunderabad Cantonment, Jublee hills, Shahabad.
|1962
|Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Secunderabad Cantonment, Hyderabad East, Jubilee Hills, Medchal, Chevella.
|1967
|Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Secunderabad Cantonment, Khairatabad, Asifnagar, Gagan Mahal, Maharajganj.
|1977
|Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Sanathnagar, Khairatabad, Asifnagar, Himayatnagar, Maharajganj.
|2009
|Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Sanathnagar, Khairatabad, Amberpet, Jubilee Hills, Nampally.