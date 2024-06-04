LIVE: Asaduddin Owaisi leading in Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi is leading from Hyderabad Lok Sabha Constituency in the early trends.

Time Updates 9:40 am Kishan Reddy is leading in Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency. 9:20 am After round 1, Madhavi Lath is leading in Yakutpura assembly segment. 9:00 am Asaduddin Owaisi leading in Hyderabad 8:00 am Counting of votes begins

Counting of votes for Hyderabad, Secunderabad Lok Sabha seats

The counting of votes for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, which saw massive campaigning by both Asaduddin Owaisi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Madhavi Latha, began at 8 am today. The counting of votes also began for the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat.

The polling in the Hyderabad seat saw a voter turnout of 48.48 percent. Among the assembly segments in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, three recorded over 50 percent polling.

In the case of Secunderabad, the voter turnout was 49.04 percent.

Goshamahal records highest polling for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat

Hyderabad’s assembly segment Goshamahal recorded a 54.72 percent voter turnout. Apart from Goshamahal, two other assembly segments recorded a polling percentage of over 50 percent: Bahadurpura and Karwan.

Following is the assembly segment-wise voter turnout in Hyderabad:

Assembly segments in Hyderabad Voter turnout in percent Bahadurpura 50.70 Chandrayangutta 49.15 Charminar 48.53 Goshamahal 54.72 Karwan 51.23 Malakpet 42.76 Yakutpura 43.34 Source: ECI

The highest voter turnout in Hyderabad was recorded in 2014 at 53.30 percent. The lowest polling figure was recorded in 2019 at 44.84 percent.

Following is the trend of polling percentage for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat along with winner and margin:

General election year Voter turnout in percentage Winner Margin (votes) 2009 52.47 Asaduddin Owaisi 113865 2014 53.30 Asaduddin Owaisi 202454 2019 44.84 Asaduddin Owaisi 282186 2024 48.48 – –

Following is the trend of polling percentage in Secunderabad along with winner and margin:

General election year Voter turnout in percentage Winner Margin (votes) 2009 54.93 M. Anjan Kumar Yadav 170167 2014 53.01 Bandaru Dattatreya 254735 2019 46.50 G. Kishan Reddy 62114 2024 49.04 – –

Delimitation history

Presently, the seven assembly segment areas under the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency include:

Malakpet

Karwan

Goshamahal

Charminar

Chandrayangutta

Yakutpura

Bahadurpura

In case of Secunderabad, the assembly segments are

Musheerabad

Amberpet

Khairatabad

Jubilee Hills

Sanathnagar

Nampally

Secunderabad

These areas were incorporated into the Hyderabad and Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2009.

The following assembly constituencies were included in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency based on various delimitation exercises.

Delimitation implemented year Assembly constituencies included in Hyderabad LS constituency 1952 Mushirabad, Somajiguda, Chadarghat, Begum Bazar, Shalibanda, Karwan, Hyderabad city. 1957 Sultan Bazar, Begum Bazar, Asifnagar, High court, Malakpet, Yakatpura, Phattargatti. 1962 Sultan Bazar, Begum Bazar, Asifnagar, High court, Malakpet, Yakatpura, Phattargatti. 1967 Tandur, Vikarabad, Chevella, Sitarambagh, Malakpet, Yakutpura, Charminar. 1977 Tandur, Vikarabad, Chevella, Karwan, Malakpet, Yakutpura, Charminar. 2009 Malakpet, Karwan, Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura.

From 1984 to 2004, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi represented the constituency. Since 2004, the constituency has been represented by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

The following assembly constituencies were included in the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency based on various delimitation exercises.