All set for counting of votes in Hyderabad tomorrow: DEO Ronald Rose

Hyderabad: District Election Officer Ronald Rose said that the arrangements for the counting of votes for the Secunderabad cantonment by-election, and Hyderabad and Secunderabad Lok Sabha seats have been completed.

He inspected the counting centres in Jubilee Hills and Khairatabad assembly segments on Monday.

On the occasion, he said that the counting of postal ballot votes for Hyderabad parliamentary constituency was being organised at the Kamalanehru Mahila Polytechnic College, Nampally Exhibition Grounds, Charminar assembly segment vote counting center. Counting for the Secunderabad Lok Sabha segment will be held at the Prof Ram Reddy Centre for Distance Education at Osmania University.

In connection with the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly by-election, the counting of votes will take place at the center set up at CSIIT, Wesley College, Secunderabad.

He said that the counting of postal ballot votes will begin at 8 am on Tuesday in 3 centers, and the counting of EVM votes will begin at 8 am in the remaining 12 counting centers. He said that 1,200 personnel were being engaged in the counting duties.

Ronald Rose said that arrangements have been made for counting of votes in 13 locations in Jubilee Hills assembly segment with 20 tables, and with 14 tables in the other assembly segments.

The maximum number of rounds in counting the votes will be held in Yakutpura Assembly segment with 24 rounds, and the least number of rounds in the Charminar Assembly segment, with 15 rounds.