LS polls: 10K personnel to take part in counting of votes in Telangana

Hyderabad: The counting of votes polled in the election to 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana will be taken up at 34 locations on June 4 with about 10,000 personnel taking part in the exercise, a senior official said on Saturday.

The counting of postal ballots and votes cast in EVMs would start at 8 am in all constituencies. Postal ballots would be counted in separate halls.

“Counting will be on (June) 4th. It will start at 8 am. We have separate counting halls for EVMs. We have separate counting halls for postal ballots,” state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said.

There would be a three-layer security cordon put in place, he said.

According to official data, there would be 18-21 rounds of counting for most of the segments.

The counting of votes polled in the bypoll held for Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency along with the Lok Sabha seats would also begin at 8 am on June 4 with postal ballots being counted first. However, the counting of EVM votes would be taken up at 8.30 am, official sources said.

The bypoll for the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency was necessitated due to the death of sitting BRS MLA G Lasya Nanditha in a road accident earlier this year.

Polling for the 17 Lok Sabha seats and the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly bypoll was held on May 13.