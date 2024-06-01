KCR declines CM’s invitation for Telangana Formation Day celebrations

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has declined chief minister Revanth Reddy’s invitation to take part in the Telangana Formation Day celebrations at the Parade Ground, Secunderabad on June 2.

In an open letter to the chief minister, KCR accused him of not uttering the slogan ‘Jai Telangana’ once after forming the government and expressing no regrets against the atrocities faced by the people of the state.

“The Congress is insulting the movement and the sacrifice of the martyrs by its arrogant attitude that statehood was bestowed upon the people from above,” said KCR pointing BRS will not participate in the official function.

The letter also highlighted the current status of the farmers and CM Revanth’s ‘not making an attempt to console or do anything about it’.

It also touch upon the ongoing debate on changing Telangana’s emblem and state song. “Changing the logo is a diversion tactic. Removing Charminar and Kakatiya Thornam is dangerous and insulting. You are insulting Telangana by setting up your party leaders’ statue instead of Telangana thalli at the Secretariat,” KCR told CM Revanth in the letter.

CM Revanth Reddy, objected to the old emblem by the former BRS party saying it reflected “kingship or monarchy”, which were against Telangana struggle against dictatorial rule. “It did not reflect the sacrifices of the Telangana people, especially the youth,” the CM had said.

“Telangana’s new emblem and anthem will reflect the spirit of the State and its people, the sacrifices of youth, etc. The emblem will not include the Kakatiya Thoranam, but will symbolise the Sammakka-Sarakka and Nagoba Jataras, representing the struggles and sacrifices of people of Telangana,” the CM said earlier.

BRS organises candlelight march

On Saturday evening, BRS organised a candlelight march from the Telangana Martyrs’ Stupa at Gunpark to the Amarajyoti in front of Dr BR Ambedkar’s Telangana Secretariat to mark the Telangana Formation Day. Party working president KT Rama Rao and senior leader T Harish Rao participated in the march.

KTR, on his official X account, pointed out that the Gun Park Memorial, where the celebrations will take place is being fenced with grills, which reminds of the Emergency days.

He said, “In order to remember the Emergency days of Indiramma’s regime the Martyr’s Memorial has been fenced with iron grill.”