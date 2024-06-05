IMD Hyderabad forecasts 4 days of thundershowers in all city zones

In Hyderabad, the temperature dipped to 36.2 degrees Celsius, recorded in Khairatabad.

Published: 5th June 2024
Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted that all zones of the city will witness thundershowers for the next four days.

According to the weather department, light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers and gusty winds are expected in Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally until June 8.

IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert for Telangana

For Telangana districts, the department has issued a yellow alert forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls.

Yesterday, rainfall was recorded in many districts of Telangana, including Mulugu, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jagtial, Nizamabad, and Hyderabad.

Temperature decline

Due to pre-monsoon rainfall, the temperature in the state dropped to as low as 33 degrees Celsius, recorded in Mahabubnagar yesterday.

It remains to be seen how much relief the IMD Hyderabad-predicted rainfall will provide to the residents of Telangana, who have been facing the summer heat for the past few days.

