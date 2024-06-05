BRS openly supported BJP in several Telangana seats: Owaisi

Hyderabad: In a startling allegation, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) “openly supported the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)” in several seats in Telangana in the recently held Lok Sabha polls.

“It’s a matter of sadness that on several seats, we have seen that the leaders of the BRS openly supported the BJP at several places. This matter has come to the notice of people. I have no idea why they did this. As a political strategy, this was quite wrong. We don’t know the consequences they will face because of this decision….” he remarked, in a press conference held on Tuesday, June 4, post the results of the general elections were announced.

BRS social media convenor Krishank responded to the allegation and called it a “blatant lie’.

“Asad saab, With due respect every BRS Social Media Warrior posted on the theatrics of Hyderabad BJP Candidate. KCR garu fielded his most confidante against BJP State President. You have all liberty to incline towards those in Government but your allegation of BRS working for BJP is a blatant LIE,” he said in a post on X.

The 2024 Telangana Lok Sabha elections saw a close contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

The BJP won 8 seats, with notable victories in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Chevella, and Mahbubnagar. The Congress secured 8 seats, winning in Zahirabad, Peddapalle, Warangal, Bhongir, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Khammam, and Mahabubabad.

The AIMIM retained its stronghold in Hyderabad, with Asaduddin Owaisi leading the party to a single seat. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) faced a significant decline, winning zero seats.