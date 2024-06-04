‘Will rise from ashes again…’: KTR after BRS duck in Lok Sabha polls

Hyderabad: Calling the massive defeat of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the Lok Sabha polls where the party failed to win a single seat in Telangana as ‘disappointing’, its working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday, June 4, expressed hope that the party “will rise from the ashes again like a phoenix.”

In the last 24 years since TRS was founded, we have seen it all. Stellar achievements, successes and also many setbacks The greatest glory: formation of Telangana state will remain our Biggest achievement Being a regional party, we won two consecutive state elections with a good majority 63/119 – 2014 88/119 – 2018 Currently, the principal opposition with 1/3rd seats 39/119 – 2023 Today’s electoral setback is certainly very disappointing. But we will continue to toil and will rise from the ashes again like a Phoenix

Of a total of 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, the Congress and the BJP are close to winning in 8 seats each while the AIMIM rewon from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat.