PM Modi, CM Yogi can fulfil the dream of ‘Akhand Bharat’: AIMJ President

Bareilly: All India Muslim Jamaat (AIMJ) National President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath can fulfil the dream of Akhand Bharat.

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, speaking to IANS, said that there is BJP government at the Centre. PM Modi is handling the country from Delhi and CM Yogi is drawing global accolades for clean governance in Uttar Pradesh.

“These are two great personalities who can fulfil the dream of Akhand Bharat. They should start taking action on this path,” he added.

Maulana Shahabuddin’s remark comes on back of Yogi Adityanath’s assertions at a rally in Jammu and Kashmir recently, where he said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) is raising its voice for separation from Pakistan and soon it will become part of the Union Territory after BJP returns to power.

AIMJ National President asserted that whatever UP CM is saying is absolutely correct as India is not complete Sindh.

“Elections are going on in Jammu and Kashmir. During the last phase of elections, UP CM Yogi Adityanath reached J&K. During his visit, he made a strong remark that India is not complete without Sindh and after winning the elections, PoK will become a part of Kashmir,” Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi said.

“Sindh was a part of our India earlier. But, after 1947 when the country was divided, Sindh went to Pakistan.”

“There should be ‘Akhand Bharat’ and not only Pakistan but Afghanistan, Bangladesh should also be part of India. It was a part of India earlier, today, it can also be a part of the country,” he added.

UP CM, addressing poll rally had said that people from various parts of the world have watched how peaceful polls are being conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in a festive mood and this is because of the government of the day which created such a situation. He also said that Pakistan is the enemy of humanity, it’s a cancer of humanity. The world must be freed from this cancer.