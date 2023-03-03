PM Modi condoles death of former CJI Ahmadi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the passing away of former Chief Justice of India A.M. Ahmadi.

In a tweet, Modi said: “Pained by the passing away of former Chief Justice of India, Shri AM Ahmadi Ji. He had a distinguished career as a lawyer and a Judge. He made a noteworthy contribution towards making our judiciary more effective. Condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Ahmadi had passed away late on Thursday at his home, at the age of 90 years. He was the Chief Justice of India from 1994 to 1997.

Having begun his judicial career as a Civil and Session Court judge in Ahmedabad, he was the only Chief Justice of India who started at the very lowest rank to rise to the highest position of the Indian judiciary.

Chief Justice Ahmadi was a felicitated jurist not only in India but across the world. He was invited by various international organisations, including UNO and World Bank to lead special projects. He was the recipient of honors from highly reputable legal institutions such as American Inn of Laws and Middle Temple Inn of Honorable Society of Middle Temple, London.