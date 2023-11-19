PM Modi congratulates Australia for winning CW, compliments Indian team

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th November 2023 10:44 pm IST
ICC World Cup Final
Australia's Adam Zampa with teammates celebrates the wicket of Jasprit Bumrah during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Australian cricket Team for winning the World Cup tournament saying that their’s was a commendable performance through the tournament, culminating in a splendid triumph.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

He also complimented Travis Head for his remarkable game today.

“Congratulations to Australia on a magnificent World Cup victory! Theirs was a commendable performance through the tournament, culminating in a splendid triumph. Compliments to Travis Head for his remarkable game today,” Modi wrote on X.

MS Education Academy

He also greeted Team India saying g that your talent and through tournament was noteworthy.

“Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You’ve played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always,” he said.

Australia won their sixth ODI World Cup title in stunning fashion as Travis Head powered home the team with a fierce century.

Chasing 241 to win, the Aussies won with seven overs to spare. India batted first and were bowled out for 240.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th November 2023 10:44 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button