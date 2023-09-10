PM Modi conveys India’s strong concerns on anti-India activities in Canada

Modi at the same time highlighted that India-Canada relations are anchored in shared democratic values, respect for rule of law and strong people-to-people ties, the statement said.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conveyed India’s strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada, to his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.

During his meeting with the Canadian prime minister after the conclusion of the G20 summit, Modi told Trudeau that these elements are promoting secessionism and inciting violence against Indian diplomats, damaging diplomatic premises, and threatening the Indian community in Canada and their places of worship, a statement issued by the External Affairs said.

Modi hands over G20 presidential gavel to Brazil's Lula, pledges support

“The nexus of such forces with organised crime, drug syndicates and human trafficking should be a concern for Canada as well. It is essential for the two countries to cooperate in dealing with such threats,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Modi also mentioned that a relationship based on mutual respect and trust is essential for the progress of India-Canada relationship.

