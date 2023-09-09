PM Modi did not visit Manipur because his image mattered: Gaurav Gogoi

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th September 2023 11:53 am IST

New Delhi: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra for not visiting Manipur saying his image mattered more than restoring peace in the violence-hit northeastern state.

Peoples Career

“I have never seen in world history any Prime Minister who refused to visit a conflict zone in his own country simply because his image mattered more than restoring peace,” Gogoi, who is also Congress’ Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) referring to the fresh clashes in the strife-torn state.

Also Read
PM Modi welcomes World leaders at G20 Summit venue

Around 50 people, including women, were injured in different clashes and firing incidents at Pallel in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on Friday.

MS Education Academy

According to the Manipur police, 11 civilians sustained bullet wounds in the clashes between rival armed groups and the security forces.

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

The Opposition Congress has been blaming the BJP government for the current situation and demanded dismissal of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th September 2023 11:53 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button