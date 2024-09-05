PM Modi discusses ways to boost bilateral cooperation with Singapore Prez

Singapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and discussed avenues to broaden and deepen bilateral cooperation.

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the city-state in South Asia, arrived here on Wednesday for his fifth official visit.

“PM @narendramodi held fruitful talks with President @Tharman_S in Singapore today. PM thanked President @Tharman_S for his passionate support for the partnership. Discussions focused on avenues to broaden and deepen cooperation,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X after the meeting.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi held talks with his counterpart Lawrence Wong during which they agreed to elevate bilateral ties to a “comprehensive strategic partnership'”

He also met former Singapore premier Lee Hsien Loong and discussed areas such as green energy and FinTech where the two countries can work together.