PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar hold meets with Egyptian Prez El-Sisi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met visiting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in New Delhi.

The leaders shook hands and posed for the cameras before proceeding for the meeting and delegation-level talks on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The Egyptian President who arrived in New Delhi last evening was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Modi and several other leaders were present on the occasion.

Honoured to call on President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt this morning.



His visit adds a new vigour to our bilateral engagement and our time-tested friendship.

Sisi will be the Chief Guest on India’s 74th Republic Day, marking the first time the President of Egypt has been invited as chief guest on India’s Republic Day.

In a statement, the Egyptian President said, it is a great privilege to be a guest of honour and participate in the glorious national day. He said that the ties between India and Egypt have been characterised by balance and stability.

For his official visit to India from January 24-27, Sisi is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including five ministers and senior officials.

Warm welcome to India, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Your historic visit to India as Chief Guest for our Republic Day celebrations is a matter of immense happiness for all Indians. Look forward to our discussions tomorrow.

Ahead of his meeting with PM Modi today, Sisi laid a wreath at Rajghat and paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi. The Egyptian President also held discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today.

Later this evening President Droupadi Murmu will host a state banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary. Besides this, Sisi will attend the “at home” reception by President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

He will also hold a meeting with vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar and interact with the business community in India.

Notably, India and Egypt are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year. India has also invited Egypt as a ‘guest country” during its G20 Presidency.