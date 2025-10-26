PM Modi expresses grief over demise of Thailand’s Queen Mother Sirikit

Queen Sirikit passed away on Friday, October 25.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Sakina Fatima | Published: 26th October 2025 5:09 pm IST
Thailand’s Queen Mother Sirikit attending a public event with officials and aides.
Thailand’s Queen Mother Sirikit (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of Thailand’s Queen Mother Sirikit, and said her lifelong dedication to public service will continue to inspire generations.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother of Thailand,” the prime minister said in a post on X.

“Her lifelong dedication to public service will continue to inspire generations. My heartfelt condolences to His Majesty The King, the members of the Royal Family and the people of Thailand in this hour of profound grief,” Modi said.

Queen Sirikit, who supervised royal projects to help the rural poor, preserve traditional craft-making and protect the environment, passed away on Friday. She was 93.

