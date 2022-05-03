PM Modi extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to citizens

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr and hoped that the auspicious occasion enhances the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in the country.

With the sighting of the crescent moon today, the month-long fasting observed by the people of the Muslim community during Ramzan has come to an end and Eid-ul-Fitr is set to be celebrated across the country on Tuesday.

“Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2022

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the globe to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, according to Islamic belief.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which involves rigorous fasting for about 30 days.

During this month, Muslims do not consume food or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break their day-long fast with ‘Iftar’ in the evening.

Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The festival is celebrated by sharing a delightful dish Seviyan (Vermicelli) that comes under different varieties like Hath Ka Seviyan, Nammak Ka Seviyan, Chakle Ka Seviyan and Laddu Seviyan. All these variants can be used in the dish called Sheerkurma, which is also prepared on Eid and distributed among friends and relatives.