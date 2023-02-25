PM Modi gifts Meghalaya Stole, Nagaland Shawl to German Chancellor

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gifted a ‘Meghalaya Stole’ and a ‘Nagaland Shawl’ to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who is on a two-day visit to India.

Meghalaya stoles were originally woven for the Khasi and Jaintia royalty, who considered them as a symbol of their power and status.

The weaving of Meghalaya stoles has been passed down through generations with a rich history.

Also, the shawls woven for centuries by the tribes in Nagaland are known for their vibrant colours, intricate designs, and the use of traditional weaving techniques, which have been passed down from generation to generation.

Held productive talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Our talks focussed on ways to boost India-Germany cooperation and further augment trade ties. We also agreed to deepen ties in renewable energy, green hydrogen and biofuels. Security cooperation was also discussed.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister received Scholz for a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Scholz’s visit is an opportunity to further deepen the multifaceted India-Germany strategic partnership.