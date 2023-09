New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, September,15 wished his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and the people of Israel a happy Jewish New Year.

“Shana Tova! Warmest greetings on Rosh Hashanah to my friend Prime Minister

@netanyahu, the friendly people of Israel and the Jewish community across the world. May the New Year bring good health, peace and prosperity in everyone’s life,” Modi said on X.