PM Modi greets Murli Manohar Joshi on 91st birthday

He was a minister in the Vajpayee-led government between 1998-2004.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted former BJP president Murli Manohar Joshi on his 91st birthday on Sunday.

PM Modi said Joshi is a source of inspiration for crores of BJP members and that his wisdom, vast experience and nationalist ideology are very valuable for the country.

Along with Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani, Joshi made the triumvirate which called the shots in running the party’s affairs in the early decades of its rise, especially the 90s.

He was a minister in the Vajpayee-led government between 1998-2004.

