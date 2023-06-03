PM Modi holds meet to review situation after Odisha train accident

Officials in Bhubaneswar said 200 ambulances, 50 buses and 45 mobile health units, besides 1,200 personnel, are working at the accident site.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 3rd June 2023 12:44 pm IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting to review the situation in relation to the Odisha train accident, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Saturday to review the situation in relation to the Odisha train accident, officials said.

Home Minister Amit Shah and senior government officials attended the meeting as Modi took stock of the situation.

The prime minister is also scheduled to visit the site of the accident and also the Cuttack hospital where the injured are being treated.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Train accident site: Coaches scattered, ambulance wails fill the air

At least 238 people were killed and more than 900 injured in the train crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train in Odisha’s Balasore on Friday.

Officials in Bhubaneswar said 200 ambulances, 50 buses and 45 mobile health units, besides 1,200 personnel, are working at the accident site.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 3rd June 2023 12:44 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button