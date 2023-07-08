PM Modi in Telangana: ‘Shed step-motherly treatment..’, says KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his visit to the state, to shed ‘indifference and step-motherly treatment’ towards Telangana.

He further asked him to make a clear statement about Tribal University during his visit to Telangana on Saturday.

Dear @narendramodi Ji,



The delay in establishing a Tribal University in Telangana, as assured in the AP Reorganisation Act, has denied thousands of Tribal youth in the state access to higher education opportunities



Despite the State Government identifying & handing over 350… — KTR (@KTRBRS) July 8, 2023

Taking to Twitter, KTR also reminded that the delay in establishing a Tribal University in Telangana, as assured in the AP Reorganisation Act, has denied thousands of Tribal youth in the state access to higher education opportunities.

“Despite the Telangana government identifying and handing over 350 acres in Mulugu nearly 6 years ago, the BJP-led Central Government has failed to establish the university, and sanction funds for this crucial institution,” said KTR.

“Scores of representations by our Chief Minister and other leaders have fallen on deaf ears,” the minister underlined.

On July 7, KTR directed his criticism towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing various issues, and called for a boycott of his tour to the state.

“Prime Minister Modi has not fulfilled even a single promise that he had made. He is busy laying the foundation stone for a railway factory in Gujarat,” said the BRS leader.

Further, hitting out at PM Modi, he said, “Not only has a brick been laid for the proposed coach factory, clearance for the tribal university is also pending. Bayyaram Steel factory project, which was promised, has also not come to fruition yet,” he added.