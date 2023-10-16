PM Modi interacts with Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai

Published: 17th October 2023 12:05 am IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually interacted with Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, where they discussed Google’s plan to participate in expanding the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India.

Modi appreciated Google’s partnership with HP to manufacture Chromebooks in India. He acknowledged Google’s 100 languages initiative and encouraged efforts to make AI tools available in Indian languages.

Modi also encouraged Google to work on AI tools for good governance.

He welcomed Google’s plans to open its global fintech operations center at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar. Pichai informed Modi regarding Google’s plans to improve financial inclusion in India by leveraging the strength and reach of GPay and UPI. He also emphasised Google’s commitment to contribute to the development trajectory of India.

Modi also invited Google to contribute to the upcoming Global Partnership on AI Summit, which will be hosted by India in December 2023 in New Delhi.

