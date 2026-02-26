PM Modi invites Israeli startups to invest in India

Jerusalem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Israeli technology companies to invest in India and partner with Indian youth as he visited an exhibition here showcasing pioneering innovations in areas such as artificial intelligence, healthcare, and agriculture.

Modi was accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the visit to the exhibition on Wednesday.

In a social media post on Thursday, Modi said the exhibition showcased “special innovations” from the world of technology.

“Got a glimpse of pioneering work by Israeli youth in areas such as AI, Quantum, healthcare, cyber security, water resources, agriculture and more. Urged Israeli companies to invest in India and work with our talented youth,” he said.

According to a press release, the exhibition featured leading Israeli companies and research entities specialising in agri-tech, water-tech, climate-tech, health-biotech, smart mobility, AI, cybersecurity, and quantum technologies.

אתמול בירושלים , רוה"מ נתניהו ואני ביקרנו בתערוכה שהציגה מוצרי חדשנות מיוחדים מעולם הטכנולוגיה . קיבלתי הצצה לעבודות חלוציות של ישראלים צעירים בתחומי ה AI, קוונטום, בריאות, ביטחון סייבר, מקורות מים, חקלאות ועוד. עודדתי את החברות הישראליות להשקיע בהודו ולעבוד בשיתוף עם הצעירים… pic.twitter.com/qt1I4of4Z7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2026

“Innovation and technology partnership is a key pillar of India-Israel bilateral ties. The two countries are working together to build solutions to address modern-day challenges through the ‘India-Israel Innovation Bridge’ initiative,” it said.

During the walk-through, PM Modi interacted with scientists, tech entrepreneurs and chief executives of several companies.

Addressing the innovators, the Prime Minister said the cutting-edge technologies on display hold immense potential to scale up India-Israel cooperation in innovation, start-ups and business partnerships, particularly in agriculture, water management, healthcare and digital services.

He urged Israeli companies to explore opportunities in India to invest, manufacture and build technology partnerships, and to work with India’s talented youth to jointly develop solutions for global challenges, the release said.

In the area of quantum and deep tech, the Prime Minister was briefed by Quantum Machines on the Israeli Quantum Computing Centre (IQCC) and by Classiq, which focuses on simplifying quantum software development.

In health-tech and AI, start-up AISAP demonstrated its AI-powered point-of-care ultrasound system that provides real-time diagnostic guidance, while the Horizon Scanning Division of Israel’s Ministry of Science and Technology presented “Tech Scout”, an AI-driven tool for strategic risk detection and trend analysis.

Smart mobility solutions were showcased by Mobileye, which presented its sensor and chip technology aimed at reducing road accidents. In cybersecurity, Check Point Software Technologies highlighted its advanced threat prevention solutions and collaborations in India.

In the water and agriculture sector, WaterGen demonstrated technology to produce drinking water from air, while N-Drip showcased gravity-powered micro-irrigation systems. Natural Offset Farming presented post-harvest in-field solutions to reduce food loss without the use of electricity.

Climate and biotech innovations included Remilk’s precision fermentation technology for lab-produced milk proteins and BarAlgae’s machine-learning-based microalgae cultivation. Mynora Bio displayed plastic waste management solutions using specialised bio-conversion additives.

In the energy and natural resources segment, the Geophysical Institute demonstrated high-resolution modelling for quantifying mineral resources, while Israel Aerospace Industries presented miniaturised communication satellites and integrated Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology in the space sector.

PM Modi, who arrived in Israel on Wednesday, is on a two-day visit to the Jewish nation. It is his second visit to Israel in nine years.