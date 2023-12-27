PM Modi known for abandoning wife, says BJP leader ahead of Ram temple inauguration

Ahead of the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy once again attacked PM Narendra Modi, alleging, “Modi is known for abandoning his wife.”

On his X handle, Subramanian Swamy wrote, “How can we Ram bhakts allow Modi to join the performing of the Pran Prathishta Puja of the Ram Lala murti in Ayodhya, when Ram spent almost one and half decades, and waged a war, to rescue his wife Sita? Modi is instead known for abandoning his wife, and yet he will do the puja?”

How can we Ram bhakts allow Modi to join the performing of the Pran Prathishta Puja of the Ram Lala murti in Ayodhya, when Ram spent almost one and half decades, and waged a war, to rescue his wife Sita? Modi is instead known for abandoning his wife, and yet he will do the puja? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 27, 2023

Inauguration of Ram temple

While the BJP leader claimed that “PM Modi is known for abandoning his wife”, PM Modi and many political leaders, along with prominent Bollywood celebrities, are gearing up to attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

However, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury will not be attending the inauguration.

“The CPI(M) General Secretary Comrade Sitaram Yechury has received an invitation to attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The CPI(M) policy has been to respect religious beliefs and safeguard the right of every individual to pursue their belief. It believes that religion is a personal choice not to be converted into an instrument for political gain. Therefore, we will not be attending the ceremony,” the politburo statement read.

PM Modi’s wife

According to the affidavit filed by PM Modi during the 2019 general election nomination filing, Jashodaben is his wife.

An India Today article published in 2014 quoted PM Modi’s elder brother Sombhai Modi revealing the details of the marriage.

Sombhai stated that the marriage was forced on the teenaged Modi by his parents. Modi walked out of his marriage in response to an inner call to work for the nation soon after the marriage was solemnized, Sombhai added.

Despite the clarification, many leaders from opposition parties blame PM Modi for abandoning his wife, with the latest accusation coming from BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.