PM Modi likely to visit Hyderabad on May 26

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 18th May 2022 11:16 pm IST
ANI

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Hyderabad on May 26 to take part in an event at the Indian School of Business (ISB) here, the Telangana BJP said on Wednesday.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a party release, said Modi’s visit to the State would enthuse cadre as it comes close on the heels of the visit of top leaders Amit Shah and J P Nadda.

Also Read
KTR takes a jibe at PM Modi over ‘Acche Din’

Kumar is holding meetings with party leaders to accord a grand welcome to Modi, said the release. Shah and Nadda visited Telangana this month as part of Kumar’s recently-concluded second phase of ‘padayatra’ in the State.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button