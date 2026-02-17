PM Modi, Macron inaugurate India-France year of innovation 2026

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday inaugurated the ‘India-France Year of Innovation’.

Hours after announcing to elevate the decades-old ties to a “special strategic partnership”, the two leaders attended the event where New Delhi and Paris affirmed their commitment to innovation.

“The India-France year of innovation 2026 will further strengthen’¦strategic alignment and shared prosperity,” as per a video played at the event.

Special events will be held across cities in both countries, focusing on science, technology and innovation, and bringing together startups, academia and creators.

The year will promote industrial collaboration and people-to-people connect, as per a video posted by the PMO India’s YouTube channel posted after the closed-door event.

The two countries also announced the ‘Indo-French innovation network’, a digital platform backed by the government and led by industry, which is billed by innovators for innovators, as per the video.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Tata Chemicals’ managing director and chief executive R Mukundan, Maharashtra’s secretary for industries, P Anabalagan were seen at the event.

President Macron is on an official visit to India from February 17 to 19 at the invitation of PM Modi to participate in the AI Impact Summit hosted by India, as well as hold a bilateral summit with the latter in Mumbai.