PM Modi meets Cambodian King, assures to strengthen bilateral ties

Modi assured King Sihamoni of India's resolve to strengthen the bilateral partnership with Cambodia across diverse areas, including capacity building.

New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where both the dignitaries discussed issues of bilateral interests.

Sihamoni is on his maiden state visit to India from May 29-31. The Prime Minister and King Sihamoni underscored the deep civilisational ties, an the strong cultural and people-to-people connect between the two countries.

King Sihamoni also thanked Prime Minister Modi for India’s ongoing initiatives in development cooperation, and conveyed his appreciation and best wishes for India’s G-20 Presidency.

