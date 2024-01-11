PM Modi meets Muslim delegation, presents chadar to Ajmer Dargah

PM Modi meets Muslim delegation, presents chadar to Ajmer Dargah
PM Narendra Modi presenting the chadar to the Muslim delegation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, January 11, met with a Muslim community delegation and presented a chadar to be placed during the Urs of the Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

The PM held discussions with the delegation which was accompanied by Union minority affairs minister Smriti Z Irani and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) minority morcha president, Jamal Siddiqui.

“Met a Muslim community delegation. During our interaction, I presented the sacred Chadar, which will be placed during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the esteemed Ajmer Sharif Dargah,” he said in a post on X.

