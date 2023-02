Hyderabad: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Sunday has praised the effort of Zonal Railway Training Institute, Secunderabad for the renovation of a heritage well.

The Zonal Railway Training Institute renovated a 200-year-old heritage well on its premises. Further, the training institute built Rainwater Harvesting Pits around the well to facilitate water conservation.

In a reply to a tweet by Ministry of Railways, the Prime Minister tweeted; “This is a laudatory effort.”