PM Modi, President Subianto visit Prambanan Temple in Indonesia

India and Indonesia a day ago exchanged a Letter of Intent to start a project on conservation and restoration of the temple complex with assistance from India.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
PM Modi, President Subianto visit Prambanan Temple in Indonesia
In this image posted on July 8, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during a helicopter journey to the Prambanan Temple, in Indonesia. (@narendramodi/X via PTI Photo)

Jakarta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, on Wednesday visited the “majestic” Prambanan Temple complex — a UNESCO World Heritage Site — in Yogyakarta.

India and Indonesia a day ago exchanged a Letter of Intent to start a project on conservation and restoration of the temple complex with assistance from India.

Modi arrived in Jakarta on Monday on the first leg of his three-nation tour, which will also cover Australia and New Zealand.

Subhan Bakery

Prime Minister Modi and President Subianto visited the heritage site and inaugurated the Prambanan Temple restoration project in Yogyakarta.

“On the way to the Prambanan Temple from Yogyakarta with President Prabowo Subianto,” PM Modi posted on X ahead of their visit and shared a photo of the two leaders holding their hands warmly in an aircraft.

“The majestic Prambanan Temple!” the post said.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The Prambanan Temple Compound is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Yogyakarta. The centuries-old temple, located approximately 17 kilometres northeast of Yogyakarta city, is considered Indonesia’s largest Hindu temple.

Built in the 10th century, this is the largest temple compound dedicated to Shiva in Indonesia.

Rising above the centre of the last of these concentric squares are three temples decorated with reliefs illustrating the epic of the Ramayana, dedicated to the three great Hindu divinities (Shiva, Vishnu and Brahma) and three temples dedicated to the animals who serve them, according to the UNESCO website.

Lord's Engineering College
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button