PM Modi pushing India to massacre Muslims: Amnesty International

Washington DC: While discussing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Islamophobic policies, Amnesty International USA, Genocide Watch, and 17 other human rights organsiations in the USA expressed concern at the plight of Muslims in India on Thursday.

While deliberating on the ruling dispensation hatred for Muslims at a Congressional briefing, the various groups discussed the calls for genocide made at the recent Haridwar hate conclave. Experts present at the meeting spoke about how the country is likely to witness mass violence and massacres of Muslims if the situation worsens.

A gathering of saffron-robed Hindu monks held last month at the north Indian Hardiwar city “was exactly aimed at inciting the genocide of Muslims,” said Dr. Gregory Stanton, President of Genocide Watch. “As the leader of India, he has an obligation to denounce this genocidal speech… Yet, Narendra Modi has not spoken against it.”

“The fact that Keshav Prasad Maurya, a leader of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, had this week defended the open incitement and hate from the dharma sansad in an interview to the BBC speaks to the current atmosphere of peak hatred and bigotry against India’s Muslims,” said Govind Acharya India/Kashmir specialist with Amnesty International, USA.

“According to research from the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, India is at high risk – number two in the world – for a genocide… We call on all of you to recognize that the hatred being expressed in India is at a very serious level. We can’t let the Biden Administration repeat the mistakes of the past,” said the press note.

The organisations also discussed the Gujarat riots of 2002, the recent “auctioning” of Muslim women on the Git Hub platform under the banner of “Bulli Bai” as well as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to shed light on how on different fronts, the BJP is keen on maiming and dislodging the Muslim citizens of the country.