PM Modi receives Norway’s highest civilian honour

Oslo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday conferred with Norway’s highest civilian honour, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, for his contribution in advancing the India-Norway relationship and his leadership.

This is Prime Minister Modi’s 32nd international honour.

In a special ceremony, King Herald V of Norway conferred upon PM Modi the ‘Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit’.

The award is Norway’s highest honour bestowed on foreign Heads of Government, and is conferred in recognition of outstanding service in the interest of Norway and humankind.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi expressed his deep gratitude to the King and to the people of Norway for this honour.

He dedicated the award to the historic friendship between India and Norway, calling it a tribute to the enduring warmth, trust, and affection shared between the people of India and the people of Norway.

“Honoured to receive the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit. This honour is dedicated to the people of India and is a tribute to the enduring friendship between India and Norway. It reflects our shared commitment to global progress,” Modi later posted on social media.

​The conferment stands as a symbol of the deep bonds of goodwill that exists between India and Norway, and will guide their journey of friendship and collaboration into the future, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

A day earlier, Modi was awarded Sweden’s prestigious ‘Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross,’ in recognition of his exceptional contributions to bilateral ties and his visionary leadership.

The award is Sweden’s highest honour conferred on foreign Heads of Government.

PM Modi arrived here earlier in the day on a two-day visit from Sweden.

This is Modi’s maiden visit to Norway, and marks the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the country in 43 years.