PM Modi remembers Swami Vivekananda’s address in Chicago

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, September 11, recalled Swami Vivekananda’s captivating address at the World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago on this day in 1893, and said his inspiring words still reverberate across the world.

Swami Vivekananda is best known for his ground-breaking speech in which he introduced Hinduism to America and the world, and upheld the ideals of social work and humanitarianism as the highest virtues.

“11th September 1893, Chicago. Swami Vivekananda’s captivating address offered a glimpse of the civilisational ethos of India. His inspiring words still reverberate across the world,” Modi said in a post on X.

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11th September 1893, Chicago.



Swami Vivekananda’s captivating address offered a glimpse of the civilisational ethos of India.



His inspiring words still reverberate across the world. https://t.co/1iz7OgT5Ab — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2026

Swami Vivekananda is also considered a key figure in the introduction of Vedanta and Yoga to the West and is credited with raising the profile of Hinduism to that of a world religion.

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Swami Vivekananda delivered the speech on September 11, 1893 at the first World’s Parliament of Religions on the site of the present-day Art Institute of Chicago.

He was born on January 12, 1863 and died on July 4, 1902.