PM Modi reviews impact of cyclone Remal, ensures full support to affected states

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, June 2, that the government will continue to extend full support to the states affected by cyclone Remal.

Chairing a meeting at his residence to review the impact of the cyclone, the PM also instructed the Ministry of Home Affairs to monitor the situation and review the matter regularly to extend necessary assistance for the restoration of various facilities.

PM Modi was briefed about the impact of the cyclone on the affected states during the meeting. The loss of human lives and damage to houses and properties due to landslides and floods in the northeastern states—Mizoram, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura—was also discussed.

At least 36 people were killed in heavy rains and landslides in four northeastern states after cyclone Remal hit the states, bringing normal life to a grinding halt.

While 27 people were killed in Mizoram, including 21 in a quarry collapse in Aizawl district, four deaths were reported in Nagaland, three in Assam, and two in Meghalaya.

During the meeting, it was mentioned that NDRF teams have been deployed as per the needs, and they have carried out evacuation, airlifting, and road clearance operations.

The Principal Secretary to the PM, Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, DG NDRF, and Member Secretary, NDMA, along with other senior officials from PMO and concerned ministries, were also present in the meeting.