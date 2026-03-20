PM Modi should openly come out against West Asia conflict: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi became close to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump in contrast to India’s neutral stance vis-à-vis West Asia in the past, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said Modi should openly affirm that the ongoing military conflict is wrong.

Addressing a gathering at the Makkah Masjid here, he said India has maintained friendly ties with all countries in West Asia, though it treated the cause of Palestinians as its own.

“What did Modi do? Modi became close to Trump and Netanyahu. Now, how can you stop war? If you are neutral, maybe there would have been more weight in what you say. The prime minister was speaking to different leaders (of other countries). You openly say that this war is wrong,” he said.

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If Modi does not have love for Iran, Qatar and other West Asian nations, he should oppose the ongoing conflict at least for the sake of one crore Indians who work there and send 50 per cent of India’s foreign exchange, he claimed.

He charged that the BJP-RSS does not have concern for the Indians working in the West Asia region, but the organisations have become the “beloved” of Trump and Netanyahu.

If the host countries send the Indians back, post-conflict, due to pressure on their economies, will Modi take care of their livelihood, he asked.

The Hyderabad MP said India’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) is adequate for only 9.50 days, whereas international bodies suggest that the reserves should last 90 days.

Describing Pakistan as a “younger brother of Israel”, he said the two countries would never let their neighbours live peacefully, finding fault with Pakistan for carrying out attacks on Afghanistan. Pakistan makes tall claims about Islam, he said.

Alleging that incidents of hatred are taking place in the country, he said, in Mumbai, activists of a Sangh Parivar outfit called for an economic boycott targeting Muslims.

“But if that is the case, then why take oil or gas from countries like Qatar or Saudi Arabia? Why not say we won’t import gas from Qatar or petroleum from Saudi Arabia? Why not question investments coming from these regions?” he asked.

Those creating hatred focus on Hindu-Muslim divisions, he said.

The AIMIM leader also condemned the booking of cases against 11 individuals for breaking their fast on a boat in the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh, calling it unjust and discriminatory. There is no concern over the sewage entering the Ganga in UP, he also said.

He said he would like to inform youth, especially Hindu youth, that 67 per cent of graduates in the country are unemployed. However, they are driven into religious issues.

Claiming that many Muslims have been forced to leave their homes in areas like Uttam Nagar in Delhi following threats from RSS-related outfits, he said some approached the Delhi High Court just to seek permission to celebrate Eid peacefully.

It is worrying to see that such a situation has arisen in the country, he said.