PM Modi slams Congress for its stand on Ram temple

Rewari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flayed the Congress on Friday over its stand on the Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying those who used to call Lord Ram imaginary and did not want a temple to be constructed are also chanting ‘Jai Siya Ram’ now.

Addressing a public gathering after he laid the foundation of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and inaugurated several projects in Rewari in Haryana, he said India has touched new heights in the world today and that it has been possible because of people’s blessings.

Referring to his visit to the UAE and Qatar this week, he said the respect that India now gets from every corner is not of Modi alone, but of every Indian.

Targeting the opposition Congress, Modi said those who used to call Lord Ram imaginary and did not want a temple to be built in Ayodhya are also chanting ‘Jai Siya Ram’ now.

For decades, the Congress had created obstacles in the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. He said he had given a guarantee and fulfilled it by scrapping Article 370.

The Congress’ track record is to keep the interest of one family above that of the country and its people, he charged.

The Congress’ track record is of biggest scams in history, he said.

Modi said his first event after the BJP declared him as its prime ministerial candidate in the run-up to the 2014 general elections was in Rewari in September 2013.

“As prime ministerial candidate, I had given some guarantees.” The country wanted a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and it has been fulfilled, he said.

The consecration of the Ram Lalla idol at the temple in Ayodhya was conducted last month in the presence of the prime minister. Top Congress leaders had stayed away from the consecration ceremony, accusing the BJP of making it into a “political project” for electoral gains and asserting that religion is a “personal matter”.

Modi said people are now saying that since he has come to Rewari again, the BJP-led NDA will win more than 400 seats this time — ‘Abki Baar NDA Sarkar 400 Paar’ — with people’s blessings. The Lok Sabha polls are due in April-May.

Seats are important in a democracy, “but for me people’s blessings are the biggest asset”, he added.

India could successfully host the G-20 summit last year because of people’s blessings, he told the gathering.

In the 10 years of his government, India rose from the eleventh spot to become the fifth largest economy in the world and it was due to people’s blessings, he further said.

“I need your blessings to make India the third largest economy in my third term, in coming years,” he said.

Nowadays, there is a lot of talk in the country and across the world about “Modi’s guarantee”, he said, adding “Rewari was the first witness to Modi’s guarantee.”

During his visit, Modi inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 9,770 crore related to urban transport, health, rail and tourism.

To be built at a cost of about Rs 1,650 crore, the AIIMS-Rewari will be developed on 203 acres of land in Majra Bhalkhi village.

The AIIMS-Rewari will have a hospital complex with 720 beds, a medical college with 100 seats, a nursing college with 60 seats, an AYUSH block with 30 beds, residential accommodation for the faculty and staff members, hostel accommodation for undergraduate and postgraduate students, a night shelter, a guesthouse, etc.

Established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), the AIIMS-Rewari will provide comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary-care health services to the people of Haryana and some of the neighbouring states.

The prime minister also laid the foundation stone of Gurugram Metro Rail project, which will be developed at a cost of about Rs 5,450 crore.

The project, with a total length of 28.5 km, will connect Millennium City Centre to Udyog Vihar Phase-5 and merge in the existing network of Rapid Metro Rail Gurugram at Moulsari Avenue station near Cyber City.

On the occasion, the prime minister also inaugurated a newly built Anubhav Kendra Jyotisar, Kurukshetra. This experiential museum has been built at a cost of around Rs 240 crore.

Jyotisar, Kurukshetra is the sacred site where Lord Krishna imparted the eternal wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna.

He laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple railway projects. The projects whose foundation stone was laid include doubling of Rewari-Kathuwas rail line (27.73 km); doubling of Kathuwas-Narnaul rail line (24.12 km); doubling of Bhiwani-Dobh Bhali rail line (42.30 km); and doubling of Manheru-Bawani Khera rail line (31.50 km).

He also dedicated to the nation the Rohtak-Meham-Hansi rail line (68 km), which will reduce the travel time between Rohtak and Hisar.

He also flagged off a train service in the Rohtak-Meham-Hansi section.