PM Modi targets JMM in Jharkhand, claims decline in Hindu and Adivasi population

Hazaribag: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, October 2 cautioned that the population of Hindus and Adivasis in Jharkhand is declining and accused the JMM-led coalition government of engaging in dangerous “vote bank politics” by supporting infiltrators at the expense of the state’s identity, culture, and heritage.

He asserted that it was time to “throw such forces out” to protect “mati, beti, roti” (land, daughter, bread).

“The time is ripe for ‘Parivartan’ (change) in Jharkhand to safeguard ‘beti, mati, roti’ and combat corruption. The JMM-led coalition is playing a dangerous game, jeopardising the identity, culture, and traditions of the people while patronising infiltrators,” Modi said.

He was addressing the concluding programme of the BJP’s Parivartan Yatra, which covered approximately 5,400 km across all 81 assembly segments of Jharkhand where the assembly elections are due later this year.

The PM alleged that the JMM-led coalition is being run by people who want to wipe out Jharkhand’s identity, culture, and heritage.

“JMM and their masters in Congress want to turn the tribal community in Jharkhand into a minority. They have always betrayed tribal society and can never see them progressing,” the PM said.

He charged the ruling coalition with creating a new vote bank in the state to continue being in power.

Modi said, “They want to sacrifice Jharkhand to gain power. Santhal Pargana is testimony to this dangerous gameplan where the tribal population is on the decline while that of Bangladeshi infiltrators is on the rise. Do you accept this change in Jharkhand’s demography and decline in the population of Hindus and tribals?”

He alleged that infiltrators were grabbing the land of the tribal people and targeting their daughters.

“The situation has come to such a pass that while the high court is expressing concerns over this, the government is filing an affidavit to deny infiltration,” the prime minister said.

Modi also criticised the coalition for allegedly being insensitive, citing the deaths of several aspirants during recruitment drives for excise constables.

The prime minister also attacked the Congress and the RJD, allies of the JMM.

“Tribal icons in the country were ignored. Congress wiped out the identity of tribals to protect the identity of one family. Congress never gave any importance to tribal communities which contributed significantly to the fight for Independence,” he said.

Training his guns at the grand old party, the prime minister said it named all schemes, roads, and buildings after members of a single family.

Such dynastic thinking has caused much harm to the nation, he claimed.

The PM said that the BJP has restored the dignity of the tribal heroes and declared tribal icon Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ besides taking a plethora of steps for their welfare.

Describing the Congress as anti-Dalit, anti-tribal, and anti-deprived, Modi alleged that it framed policies to prevent SC/ST and OBC communities from making progress.

“Congress wants to snatch SC, ST, OBC reservations to hand over to its vote bank but I assure you no one can snatch your rights. BJP will protect it,” he said.

Hitting out at RJD, he claimed that its anti-Jharkhand stance was clear from the very beginning as it was opposed to the creation of a separate state.

“RJD had converted Jharkhand into a loot haven as it plundered its Jal, Jungle, and Jameen (water, forest, and land). It converted Jharkhand into the safe house of criminals and gangsters. Congress was its partner in the crime.

“Today’s JMM is no longer the old JMM. The ecosystem of the Congress has captured it. JMM now wants to change Jharkhand’s identity,” Modi said.

The JMM-led coalition not only derailed development in Jharkhand but played with national security, he alleged, adding that it is the biggest obstacle to the state’s growth.

He claimed that land ‘dalals’ ruled Jharkhand where even land belonging to the Army was not spared and mines and minerals were being looted.

Transfers and postings here have become an industry while all newly launched schemes like ‘Abua Awas Yojna’ and ‘Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojna’ have become tools of corruption, the PM alleged.

He also said JMM-Congress was busy in “scams marathon’ while ‘paper leaks’ have spoiled the future of students.

The JMM-led coalition government is devouring the poor’s ration and water besides misusing central funds, Modi alleged.

“I guarantee that a BJP government will not only protect its ‘Mati, beti and roti’ but will take the state on the path of development,” he said.

“Jhooth ki dukan (shop of lies) cannot always work. JMM is serving ‘jhooth ki jalebi’,” the PM said.

This visit marks Modi’s second trip to Jharkhand in about two weeks. The tenure of the current Assembly will expire on January 5.

Upon arrival, Modi greeted large crowds from an open vehicle and engaged with members of the tribal community. Women presented him with a ‘kalash’ filled with soil collected during the ‘Parivartan Yatra’ as a symbol of their commitment to protecting ‘mati, beti and roti.’

Union home minister Amit Shah had flagged off the BJP’s Parivartan Yatra on September 20.