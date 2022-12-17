PM Modi thinks of innovative ways to help people: Tripura CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi always thinks of innovative ways in which the government can help the people.

Saha was speaking at the inauguration of Northeast Zonal Conference on PM Gati Shakti here.

“I wonder how our prime minister thinks of extraordinary and innovative ways to help people be it opening of zero balance account or launching of Swach Bharat Abhiyan or Har Ghar Tiranga”, he said.

Saha said “the Modi government has been working hard on the Act East Policy to ensure infrastructure development. One of the best airports is commissioned in Tripura. Besides, the Centre has sanctioned Rs 10,222 crore for seven new national highways for the northeastern state.”

The conference was attended by Tripura’s Industries Minister Santana Chakma, DoNER Secretary Lokranjan, officials of eight Northeastern states and Army and Indian Air Force officers to deliberate on National Logistic Policy (NLP).

Brigadier Roveen, the Dy GoC of 41 Sub-Area of Army based in Jorhat speaking at the conference pitched for better logistics for the defence forces in the northeast and said greater logistics ensure success in battle.

He said the Siliguri corridor and Bramhaputra divide are “two very important issues” in the Northeast operations and hoped the National Logistics Policy (NLP) will take good care of the two problems that affect the mind of every military logistician.