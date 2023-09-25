PM Modi to address BJP women leaders in Gujarat on 33% reservation bill

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a gathering of women leaders and BJP members on the premises of Ahmedabad Airport on Tuesday.

The BJP aims to gather 20,000 female leaders and BJP members for the programme. This event will take place at 6 p.m. on September 26 at the GUJSAIL building compound, immediately after his arrival in Gujarat for a two-day visit.

In addition, public gatherings will be organised throughout the state to express gratitude to PM Modi for the recent passage of a bill providing 33 percent reservation for females in state assemblies and Parliament.

The first such programme is slated to occur upon PM Modi’s arrival at Ahmedabad Airport on September 26.

It will be held at the Gujarat State Aviation Infrastructure Company Ltd compound at Ahmedabad Airport and attended by female leaders, Members of Parliament , Members of the Legislative Assembly, and BJP members.

On September 27, the PM will launch education-related projects worth Rs 4,500 crore.

In Chhotaudepur district, he will address a public gathering and then attend an event at Science City in Gandhinagar, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.