PM Modi to address BJP workers at party headquarters

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the BJP headquarters at around 6:30 pm today and will meet and thank the BJP workers for their efforts in the Lok Sabha election victory.

The Prime Minister will meet around 100-150 workers who worked tirelessly for three months, 24 hours a day, to ensure the party’s victory, a BJP source told ANI.

At the BJP headquarters this evening, the Prime Minister will inquire about the well-being of these employees and workers and also gather information about the day-to-day activities of the office, a source told ANI.

Although this is not the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also met and thanked party workers in a similar manner after the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, boosting their morale.

The BJP is a worker-based party, and the top leadership constantly engages with workers to boost their morale and encourage their efforts. Ahead of PM Modi’s meeting with BJP workers, the Union Cabinet also took place today.

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2024, the BJP had a very overwhelming campaign where they managed to win just 240 seats, 63 less than what they got in 2019. In the stronghold state of Uttar Pradesh, they came down, crashing, winning just 33 seats this term from 61 seats in the last term.