PM Modi to chair high-level CCS meeting on Wednesday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a crucial meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in New Delhi, where top-level discussions will focus on national security.

The high-stakes meeting is expected to address the aftermath of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and the Pahalgam terrorist attack, along with formulating a strategic response to Pakistan.

Meeting will deliberate on India’s preparedness across military, Intelligence fronts

The CCS meeting, which convenes key ministers and top officials from Defence, Home, External Affairs, and Intelligence agencies, will deliberate on India’s preparedness across military and Intelligence fronts.

A significant part of the agenda will include reviewing Intelligence inputs, assessing Defence operations, and discussing diplomatic options in response to escalating regional tensions.

This meeting marks a pivotal moment as India evaluates its next course of action following ‘Operation Sindoor’, a classified counter-terror mission that has reportedly achieved major tactical successes.

The Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of security personnel, has further intensified the urgency of strategic reassessment and potential retaliatory measures.

Visit to Adampur Airbase

Prime Minister Modi’s leadership of the CCS comes a day after his visit to the Adampur Airbase in Punjab, where he met with Indian armed forces personnel.

The visit was deeply symbolic, emphasising the government’s solidarity with the armed forces and its recognition of their sacrifices.

Addressing the soldiers, PM Modi said, “This slogan is not just a proclamation but a vow of every soldier who is willing to give his life to protect Maa Bharti. This is the voice of every citizen who wants to serve the country. This voice resonates both in the field and in the mission.”

He further added, “When our forces blow away the threat of Nuclear blackmail, then only one thing resonates from India — ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. You have made every Indian proud; you have created history. I am here early morning to have your ‘darshan’. When the feet of heroes touch the ground, the ground becomes blessed. When we get the opportunity to have darshan of these heroes, our lives get blessed, and hence I am here today.”