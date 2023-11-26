Hyderabad: PM Modi to take part in 166 km mega roadshow on Nov 27

Hyderabad: The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as part of its final push, has readied ground for a massive 166 km long road show covering 24 constituencies in and around the city of Hyderabad featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 27, Monday.

November 27 is the last day for election campaigning, according to the Model Code of Conduct issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The party has released a list of constituencies that the roadshow is expected to cover to boost the saffron party’s chances in Hyderabad and the state.

According to the BJP, the roadshow will begin in Musheerabad and will cover Sanathnagar, Secunderabad, Secunderabad Cantonment, Malakpet, Yakatpura, Bahadurpura, Chandrayangutta, L B Nagar, Maheshwaram, Malkajgiri, Quthbullapur, Kukatpally, Uppal, Medchal, Amberpet, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Nampally, Karwan, Serlingampally, Charminar, Rajendranagar and end in Goshamahal.

The party said that the Prime Minister will take part in the roadshow from RTC X roads and via Narayanguda and YMCA Kacheguda junctions and will end his presence at the Veer Savarkar statue in Kacheguda.

Telangana BJP leaders including state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy BJP OBC morcha chief K Laxman and other senior leaders are expected to accompany the Prime Minister during the roadshow.

Commuters are expected to face trouble due to this massive election road show on the roads of the city.

The state is going to the ballot on November 30 and the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.