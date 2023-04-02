PM Modi to inaugurate diamond jubilee celebrations of CBI tomorrow

Prime minister will also launch the Twitter handle of CBI on the occasion

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 2nd April 2023 10:33 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karnataka on Saturday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the diamond jubilee celebrations of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 3 in the national capital.

During the programme, an Investiture Ceremony for recipients of President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Gold Medal for Best Investigating Officers of CBI will be held wherein Prime Minister will confer medals to the awardees.

The prime minister will also inaugurate newly-constructed office complexes of CBI at Shillong, Pune and Nagpur, virtually.

MS Education Academy

He will release a postage stamp and commemorative coin marking the diamond jubilee celebration year of CBI.

The prime minister will also launch the Twitter handle of CBI on the occasion.

The CBI was established by a resolution of the home ministry on April 1, 1963.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 2nd April 2023 10:33 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button