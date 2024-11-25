PM Modi to lay foundation stone for India’s largest green hydrogen hub in AP

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for India’s largest green hydrogen hub in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalle district on Friday (November 29).

He will virtually lay the foundation stone from Andhra University Engineering College Grounds in Visakhapatnam. He will also address a large public meeting.

The green hydrogen hub of NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) was coming up at Pudimadaka in Atchutapuram mandal of Anakapalle district.

The ambitious project, to come up on 1,600 acres, was expected to turn Andhra Pradesh into a green energy powerhouse and transform India into a global leader in green hydrogen production.

Governor Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, several state ministers, MPs, MLAs and other public representatives will attend the ceremony.

This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to Andhra Pradesh after the formation of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the State, comprising the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP leaders from the region are also holding a roadshow to give a grand reception to the Prime Minister.

Preparations were in full swing for the foundation-stone laying ceremony and public meeting. Visakhapatnam Collector M. N. Harendhira Prasad, Commissioner of Police Sankarbrata Bagchi, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P Sampath Kumar, and Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Commissioner K.S. Viswanathan were supervising the arrangements.

Harendhira Prasad said the Prime Minister will arrive at INS Dega on November 29 evening and proceed to the AU Engineering College Grounds through road or aerial route.

A final decision was yet to be taken on the roadshow. If the Prime Minister arrives at the venue by road, the roadshow may be organised from Tycoon Hotel Junction to SP Bungalow, a distance of 500 meters.

According to BJP leaders, the event was originally proposed in the Anakapalle district. BJP MP from Anakapalle C. M. Ramesh was keen to have the event closer to the project site. However, logistic issues and likely adverse weather conditions in view of the forecast of low-pressure activity in the Bay of Bengal forced the authorities to shift the event to Visakhapatnam.