PM Modi to meet Musk & over two dozen thought leaders in New York

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet here on Tuesday over two dozen thought leaders from various walks of life, including entrepreneur and Tesla and Twitter owner Elon Musk, astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson and Nobel laureate economist Paul Romer.

Other notable personalities Modi would meet are author Nicholas Nassim Taleb and investor Ray Dalio, Falu Shah, Jeff Smith, Michael Froman, Daniel Russel, Elbridge Colby, Peter Agre, Stephen Klasko and Chandrika Tandon, officials said.

There will be conversations to achieve better synergy, understand the developments in the US and invite people to collaborate with India among other issues on the agenda, they said.

As a means to enhance people-to-people connect, Modi often meets thought leaders in the countries he visits, they noted.

Prime Minister Modi will be in the city where he will celebrate the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters with the UN leadership and members of the international community.

Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address by the prime minister to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22.