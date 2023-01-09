PM Modi to visit Hyderabad on Jan 19 to launch various railway projects

The PM will lay the foundation stone for the modernisation of the Secunderabad Railway Station costing around Rs 700 crore

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 9th January 2023 2:56 pm IST
Vande Bharat train and PM Modi

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be initiating various Railway projects worth Rs 2,400 crore in Telangana besides flagging off a Vande Bharat Express train between Hyderabad and Vijayawada, a press release from BJP said here on Monday.

In view of Modi’s visit to the state, BJP State President and Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar and OBC Morcha National President and Rajya Sabha member K Laxman visited the Secunderabad Railway Station and held a meeting with South Central Railway officials, it said.

The PM will lay the foundation stone for the modernisation of the Secunderabad Railway Station costing around Rs 700 crore and remotely launch the works of the construction of the Periodical Overhauling (POH) workshop at Kazipet, it said.

Similarly, the Secunderabad–Mahbubnagar doubling works costing Rs 1,231 crore will also be initiated, the release said.

